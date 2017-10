According to the UN report, India is home to 190.7 million undernourished people and 38.4% of children under five in India are stunted Click to expand...

Data from the report showed that India is home to 190.7 million of them—a 14.5% prevalence of hunger vis-a-vis its total population.

The data further showed that 38.4% of children under five in India are stunted, while 51.4% of women in reproductive ages are anemic.