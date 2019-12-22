India holds world record for fastest road construction

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that India holds the world record for fastest road construction. The minister said that India made three world records this month with the construction of a 2.5-km four-lane concrete road and 25-km one-lane bitumen Solapur-Bijapur road within 24 hours.



"We made three world records this month. India now holds the world record for the fastest road construction. We made it to the Guinness World Records by building a 2.5 km 4-lane concrete road within 24 hours and a 1-lane 25-km bitumen Solapur-Bijapur road within 24 hours," said Gadkari while inaugurating the Tedhi Pulia flyover. He also laid the foundation stone for the Khuram Nagar flyover in Lucknow.

The minister said that the government will build infrastructure worth Rs 111 lakh crore in the next five years. Gadkari added that the politics of the 21st century is that of progress.

"21st-century politics is that of progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. He gave us a mission to make self-reliant India have a $5 trillion economy. We have to build an infrastructure of Rs 111 lakh crore in 5 years and I have the responsibility of the road sector," he said.

The ministry of road, transport and highways (MoRTH) in a statement said that the construction of national highways had touched a record 37 km per day in the year 2020-21. "The ministry has achieved the record-breaking milestone of constructing 37 kilometres highways per day in the year 2020-21, which is unprecedented," it said.



The length of National Highways has gone up by 50 per cent from 91,287 km as of April 2014 to 1,37,625 km as on March 20, 2021, it said. Gadkari lauded the teamwork of officials and other stakeholders and said that this would not have been possible without their dedication and teamwork.