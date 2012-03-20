India holds up wireless approvals for China-made devices, delaying launches

07 May 2021 02:40PM(Updated: 07 May 2021 04:53PM)NEW DELHI: India has held up approvals for the import of wifi modules from China for months, driving companies such as U.S. computer makers Dell and HP and China's Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo to delay product launches in a key growth market, two industry sources said.Imports from China of finished electronic devices - like bluetooth speakers, wireless earphones, smartphones, smartwatches and laptops - containing wifi modules are being delayed, the sources said.The Communications Ministry's Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing has withheld approval since at least November, according to the sources, who were familiar with lobbying efforts by firms seeking clearance.More than 80 such applications by U.S., Chinese and Korean firms have been pending with the WPC since then, one of the sources said. Even applications from some Indian firms, which bring in some finished products from China, are awaiting WPC approval, the sources added.Dell, HP, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Lenovo did not respond to requests for comment.The communications ministry did not respond to a request for comment either. And both sources said the government had still to respond to representations made by industry lobby groups and individual companies.