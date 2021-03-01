India holds Tri-Service exercise in snow-clad mountains of Kashmir - News Vibes of India - Latest News Update on Kashmir, Business and Energy Srinagar: Amidst continuing military standoff with China in the mountainous Ladakh sector, all the three Services of the Indian armed forces — Army, Air Force and Navy — conducted a joint exercise in the snow-clad higher reaches of Kashmir to test operational capabilities and battle readiness...

Amidst continuing military standoff with China in the mountainous Ladakh sector, all the three Services of the Indian armed forces — Army, Air Force and Navy — conducted a joint exercise in the snow-clad higher reaches of Kashmir to test operational capabilities and battle readiness.The Helicopter-dropped task force operated in snow-clad region at heights over 9000 feet.The Heli-borne task force included troops from the Infantry, the Special Forces and the MARCOS from Indian Navy, according to a Defence spokesperson.The Heli-drop exercise included full transportation and armed helicopters from Indian Army and Indian Air Force including the Apaches attack helicopters.Aspects related to electronic warfare were also validated, he said.The tri-Service exercise was planned to “validate the joint capability to insert the task force tactically behind enemy lines in an intense air defence and electronic warfare operating environment”, he said.“The successful conduct of the mission validated the true spirit of jointness achieved in planning, utilisation of resources and accomplishment of laid down mission objectives as a true reflection of the tri-service ethos of the Indian Armed forces,” the spokesman said.“The exercise showcased the capability of the Chinar Corps and the Indian Army to carryout successful operations in high altitude areas incorporating all facets of contemporary and modern battle field in synergy with Indian Air Force & Indian Navy,” he said.The joint exercise assumes significance since the military standoff with China is continuing in the mountainous Ladakh sector, because of which there are lingering apprehensions of an armed conflict.