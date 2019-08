This is a good article that makes some excellent points. I really like how he described India as a "swing state," because that is what India essentially is. India is one of the only major world powers that has not completely fallen into one camp. Although that has brought challenges of its own, it gives India leverage over all the other major powers in the Indo-Pacific (Russia, India, China) as all of their strategies to dominate Eurasia revolve around securing India's support in the Indo-Pacific in some way. And going by the "swing state" example, India can be compared to Florida. It is clear that the direction India takes with its foreign policy will determine the geopolitical future of Eurasia

