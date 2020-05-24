muhammadhafeezmalik
It was a manic afternoon in Adelaide. India crumbled to their lowest ever score in Test history with Josh Hazlewodd and Pat Cummins wrecking havoc. Some of the key stats from the innings
India's lowest ever Test Score ESPNcricinfo Ltd
36 India's lowest ever score in Test history. The previous lowest was 42 against England way back in 1974. That was also in the third innings of the match but India were following on.
1 The very first instance in all of Test cricket that all 11 batsmen, and extras, couldn't cross single-figures in an innings. The highest score was Mayank Agarwal who made 9.
19 Lowest score for India at the loss of six wickets in Tests. Their previous was 25 . There have only been seven lower scores at the loss of the sixth wicket in Test history across all teams.
25 Deliveries taken by Josh Hazlewood to complete his five-wicket haul.The fastest five-for from the start of a bowling spell in a Test is 19 balls, set by Australia's Ernie Toshack against India in Brisbane in 1947-48, and equalled by Stuart Broad for England against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2015.
8 - Runs conceded by Hazlewood. Only twice has an Australian bowler conceded fewer runs in an innings in which he has taken five for more wickets.
1.6 Third most-economical five-wicket haul for Australia in Tests and the best since 1947 when Toshak took 5 for 2.
31 Matches for Pat Cummins to take 150 Test wickets, the joint Second-fastest for Australia. He shares this feat with Dennis Lillee, Shane Warne and Stuart MacGill. Clarrie Grimett was the quickest though getting to 150 Test wickets in 28 Tests.
19 Innings for Agarwal to reach 1000 Test runs. He is the third-quickest from India to this feat. Vinod Kambli and Cheteshwar Pujara are the two players who achieved it quicker in 14 and 18 innings respectively.
Stats - India hit record low with 36 all out
Hazlewood needed only 25 balls to pick up a five-for
www.espncricinfo.com
