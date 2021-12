1. According to the internet it is unclear if Sai Baba was a Muslim or a Hindu so this Muslim juice shop vendor can claim kinship with Sai Baba. In any case Sai Baba seems to have been a pan-religious social reformer though I don't agree with the deification of him.2. Bajrang Dal is a serious threat to harmony in India. Action should be taken against it by banning it and its ideological associates especially since Modi's slogan during his early PMship years was "Sabka saath, sabka vishwaas, sabka vikaas" ( With everyone's support to me, with everyone's confidence in me, towards everyone's progress ).