India hikes defense capital budget by 19% for military modernization

India hikes defense capital budget by 19% for military modernization12:25 AM IST Elizabeth RocheIndia on Monday announced a nearly 19% increase in the capital budget for its armed forces, bolstering efforts to modernize its military hardware amid border tensions with ChinaFinance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting 1 April at ₹ 1.35 trillion, up from ₹ 1.13 trillion in the current fiscal.