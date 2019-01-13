What's new

India hikes defense capital budget by 19% for military modernization

Mighty Lion

Mighty Lion

FULL MEMBER
Oct 3, 2018
1,712
-11
1,239
Country
India
Location
India
India hikes defense capital budget by 19% for military modernization
12:25 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

India on Monday announced a nearly 19% increase in the capital budget for its armed forces, bolstering efforts to modernize its military hardware amid border tensions with China

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting 1 April at ₹ 1.35 trillion, up from ₹ 1.13 trillion in the current fiscal.

https://www.livemint.com/budget/news/govt-hikes-defence-capital-budget-by-19-for-military-modernization-11612203908115.html
 
rent4country

rent4country

FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2020
884
0
467
Country
United States
Location
United States
Welcomed, I'm sure, yet very modest all the same for what your needs are.

The ghost and lessons of the USSR going overboard in the arms race_still make countries hold back.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

C
Battle of the Bulge: Bipin Rawat's radical plan to restructure army
Replies
3
Views
849
Tshering22
Tshering22
ashok321
Budget squeeze threatens Indian Army's preparedness for possible two-front war
Replies
3
Views
490
ashok321
ashok321
Solomon2
Justifying The Black Budgets
Replies
4
Views
613
Vortex
Vortex
scope
Master File of US regime crimes against humanity
Replies
4
Views
959
Globenim
G
U
India FROM NONALIGNMENT TO POLY-ALIGNMENT.
Replies
3
Views
2K
arihant
arihant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom