India hikes defense capital budget by 19% for military modernization
12:25 AM IST Elizabeth Roche
India on Monday announced a nearly 19% increase in the capital budget for its armed forces, bolstering efforts to modernize its military hardware amid border tensions with China
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the capital expenditure for the fiscal year starting 1 April at ₹ 1.35 trillion, up from ₹ 1.13 trillion in the current fiscal.
https://www.livemint.com/budget/news/govt-hikes-defence-capital-budget-by-19-for-military-modernization-11612203908115.html
