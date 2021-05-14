What's new

India: Health Ambassador gets indian covid vaccine on live tv to show how safe it is - dies 2 days later

Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier this month.

The well-known actor and comedian was admitted to a local hospital on April 16 for cardiac arrest after being vaccinated with Covaxin, an Indian coronavirus vaccine, the day prior. The 59-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious and underwent a coronary angiogram and angioplasty before his death the following morning, GreatGameIndia reported.

The hospital said that Vivekh suffered acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock and 100% blockage of a blood vessel.

The actor had taken his first dose of Covaxin on Thursday at a televised event with the health secretary of Tamil Nadu to encourage vaccination.

Indian Health Ambassador Gets COVID Vaccine Live on TV to Show Everyone How Safe It Is - Dies 2 Days Later

Indian Health Ambassador and former comedian Vivek got his COVID-19 vaccine live on TV in late April to show everyone how safe it is. The health ambassador died two days later. LifeSite News reported: Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days...
I think indians should have known that injecting cow piss into your body wont protect you from COVID-19.
 
I think indians should have known that injecting cow piss into your body wont protect you from COVID-19.
Must be filled with cow piss.
 
