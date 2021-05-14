India: Health Ambassador gets indian covid vaccine on live tv to show how safe it is - dies 2 days later

Indian Health Ambassador Gets COVID Vaccine Live on TV to Show Everyone How Safe It Is - Dies 2 Days Later Indian Health Ambassador and former comedian Vivek got his COVID-19 vaccine live on TV in late April to show everyone how safe it is. The health ambassador died two days later. LifeSite News reported: Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days...

Vivekh, an Indian actor and health ambassador for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine dose earlier this month.The well-known actor and comedian was admitted to a local hospital on April 16 for cardiac arrest after being vaccinated with, the day prior. The 59-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious and underwent a coronary angiogram and angioplasty before his death the following morning, GreatGameIndia reported.The hospital said that Vivekh suffered acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock and 100% blockage of a blood vessel.The actor had taken his first dose of Covaxin on Thursday at a televised event with the health secretary of Tamil Nadu to encourage vaccination.