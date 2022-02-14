India has turned Muslims into a 'persecuted minority': Noam Chomsky

"Noted philosopher and political activist Noam Chomsky said Pakistan was a "paradigm example of a failed state" that had undergone an "extremely dangerous form of radical Islamisation."The country was now in danger of "collapsing" as it grappled with rebellion, militancy and extremism that was "getting worse"Asked to draw a parallel between the situation in Pakistan and the characteristics of a failed state highlighted in his book "Failed States", Chomsky said, "I am afraid to say Pakistan is the paradigm example of a failed state and has been for a long time. It has had military rule, violence and oppression."Since the 1980s, the country had undergone an extremely dangerous form of radical Islamisation, which had undermined a good part of the society, under the Zia-ul-Haq tyranny, he said."Now it is in danger of collapsing, there is a rebellion in Balochistan, the (Federally Administered Tribal Areas) territories are out of control and always have been -- and it is getting worse.While pointing out that Pakistan could become a true democracy, Chomsky said the country could move to the level of India. "I mean there is a lot wrong with India, horrible things in India, but it is more or less a functioning democracy. Pakistan could move to that level, but, I think, it has to disentangle itself from the domination from the US.