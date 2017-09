India has the world's largest number of private security workers, industry to double by 2020

Their ubiquitous presence is more or less taken for granted, especially in industrial areas, public instalments and office spaces.

In a police deprived country, for every VIP there are three policemen deputed for his or her security. According to Bureau of Police Research and Development data, 56,944 policemen and women have been deployed just for the safety of 20,828 VIPs.

Government policies like making guards in schools and ATMs mandatory and instalment of CCTV cameras at various locations have resulted in accelerating the demand. For example, a back of the envelope calculation shows that there are around 15 lakh education institutions in India and the mandatory 3 security guards on a 24-hour basis only translate into 45 lakh new jobs.

Rs 400 billion in 2014

However, one major point of worry is that a large chunk of all the guards employed is in the unorganised sector, hence are bereft of EPF, ESI and other employee-related schemes.