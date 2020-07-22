/ Register

  • Wednesday, July 22, 2020

India Has Taken Steps For a Two Front War , Rajnath Singh Told

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Jul 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM.

  1. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM #1
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,838
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 8,050 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    The cat is out of the box, India is preparing for a two front War with China and Pakistan. A must read Indian article, a few extracts below.

    The Indian armed forces have taken into account a possible collusive threat from China and Pakistan and, therefore, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have taken steps on both the fronts amid tensions at (LAC) in Ladakh.
    [​IMG]
    The efforts are being driven jointly by coordination between the three services, sources in the defence and security establishment said.
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Wednesday addressed top IAF commanders at the Air Force Headquarters and alluded to the ongoing efforts for de-escalation at the LAC and urged the IAF to “stand ready to handle any eventuality”, a statement from the IAF said.
    Complimenting the IAF commanders for maintaining the highest levels of readiness and responding proactively to the “multitude” of challenges emanating from across the borders, Singh said “rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries”.
    The defence minister has asked the armed forces to be prepared to respond at a short notice as well as build and sustain military capabilities to deter any adversary in the long run.
    “I have no doubt in my mind that all collusive designs of the adversarial forces would be responded with full vigour and force,” a source quoted him as saying.
    Sources explained that even as the LAC dispute in Ladakh has heated up, steps have been taken to counter any possible action by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Border (IB).
    They said that Pakistan’s silence has been particularly surprising because they have not heated up the LoC as expected and nor have any large-scale movements taken place.
    The reason why the Army is being cautious about the disengagement with China in Ladakh is because it feels Beijing could drag the whole process through the winter and use the distraction to make mischief elsewhere, possibly in the Northeast.
    “The fear is that, while China will force us to stay engaged in Ladakh, it might do something in another sector, possibly along Arunachal Pradesh. This could be coupled with pressure along the Line of Control by Pakistan,” a source had said.
    Steps taken by armed forces against collusive threat
    Sources said the three services have taken a number of steps along the Western front with Pakistan, and Northern and Eastern fronts with China.
    Refusing to get into specific details, the source pointed out that the IAF has brought its fighters from other bases to the ones near Ladakh to focus on the northern front.
    They added that half a squadron of naval fighter jets — MiG29K — have been brought to some of the IAF bases from Goa, where they are otherwise located.
    [​IMG]
    These aircraft have been based in such a manner that they can cater to any threat from Pakistan as well as support the ones deployed in Ladakh.
    The IAF has also sent its maritime strike variant of Jaguar fighters to the Car Nicobar Air Base under the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) as part of the preparedness.
    From this Command, the Navy has the ability to dominate the Malacca Strait, which is heavily used by Chinese commercial vessels to move goods, including oil.
    The Navy, too, has deployed a greater number of vessels and submarines in the Indian Ocean region, including the indigenous nuclear submarine Arihant and aircraft carrier Vikramaditya.
    The Army, on its part, has been carrying out a detailed response to the threat along all the fronts.
    “The steps taken by the forces take into account all possible scenarios and operational needs for defensive as well as offensive needs,” a second source said.

    For full article click the link below
    https://theprint.in/defence/india-p...istan-rajnath-asks-forces-to-be-ready/466071/

    Is Pakistan doing a Cold Start with India, as they have no idea what we are up to. Unlike India our forces can be mobilised within hours, with the former sometimes taking days. General Bajwa is a master in Strategic Chess games, it will be a delight to see how he OUTSMARTS India when the need arises. :pakistan::china:
    upload_2020-7-22_17-34-42.jpeg
     
    Last edited: Jul 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  2. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:31 PM #2
    vi-va

    vi-va SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,909
    Joined:
    Jan 23, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,783 / -1
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
    Bluff.
    The Indianness. Speechless.
     
  3. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:33 PM #3
    arjunk

    arjunk FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    413
    Joined:
    Apr 16, 2020
    Ratings:
    +0 / 958 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Blah Blah same crap for domestic consumption
    upload_2020-7-22_21-31-59.png

    If these clowns go on the offensive with their one million soldiers and terrorist settlers in Kashmir we can easily go offensive in the international border. If China attacks from NE India they're toast.

    Even in 1971 they couldn't do shit on the western front. What makes them think they'll fare better now?
     
  4. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:38 PM #4
    Starlord

    Starlord ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    16,460
    Joined:
    Sep 25, 2016
    Ratings:
    +14 / 22,763 / -3
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Mun ke Fire ..
     
  5. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:39 PM #5
    dBSPL

    dBSPL SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,917
    Joined:
    Mar 2, 2018
    Ratings:
    +14 / 8,175 / -0
    Country:
    Albania
    Location:
    Turkey
    When India enters a war with two fronts, the main devastating effect may be asymmetric factors. Unless conventional military power is reinforced by its internal security capabilities, it is very difficult for India to emerge as one piece from any war.
     
  6. Jul 22, 2020 at 9:39 PM #6
    N.Siddiqui

    N.Siddiqui SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,328
    Joined:
    Nov 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +8 / 8,949 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Surprised by the fact that Indians are surprised by Pakistan silence...

    They still thought a limited war with Pakistan will incite and invoke the Indians, and they will rally behind the BJP govt. and Modi.

    As for war against China...this is improbable for them, they never have in the wildest dream thought about this China maneuver in Ladakh, with all focus on the Pakistan side.

    So yes Bajwa is a master class in war chess games...
     
Similar Threads
  1. SXNJ

    India Prepares for a Two-Front War

    SXNJ, Mar 3, 2010, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    63
    Views:
    8,051
    owcc
    Jul 3, 2010
  2. Xeric

    Brace for two-front war, Indian Army told

    Xeric, Jun 29, 2010, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    186
    Views:
    18,340
    Guynextdoor
    Jul 1, 2010
  3. falconfx

    India Prepares for a Two-Front War

    falconfx, Jul 3, 2010, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    122
    Views:
    8,495
    lhuang
    Jul 4, 2010
  4. A1Kaid

    India's Two-Front War Plans

    A1Kaid, May 10, 2012, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    442
    Views:
    19,846
    Joe Shearer
    May 12, 2012
  5. Zarvan

    India and Two Front War

    Zarvan, Sep 1, 2016, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    35
    Views:
    3,428
    CorporateAffairs
    Sep 5, 2016
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 39 (Users: 8, Guests: 21)
  1. Avatar ,
  2. FOOLS_NIGHTMARE ,
  3. vi-va