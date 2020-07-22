India Has Taken Steps For a Two Front War , Rajnath Singh Told



The Indian armed forces have taken into account a possible collusive threat from China and Pakistan and, therefore, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have taken steps on both the fronts amid tensions at (LAC) in Ladakh.

“I have no doubt in my mind that all collusive designs of the adversarial forces would be responded with full vigour and force,” a source quoted him as saying.

Sources explained that even as the LAC dispute in Ladakh has heated up, steps have been taken to counter any possible action by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) or the International Border (IB).

They said that Pakistan’s silence has been particularly surprising because they have not heated up the LoC as expected and nor have any large-scale movements taken place.

“The fear is that, while China will force us to stay engaged in Ladakh, it might do something in another sector, possibly along Arunachal Pradesh. This could be coupled with pressure along the Line of Control by Pakistan,”

Steps taken by armed forces against collusive threat

Sources said the three services have taken a number of steps along the Western front with Pakistan, and Northern and Eastern fronts with China.

These aircraft have been based in such a manner that they can cater to any threat from Pakistan as well as support the ones deployed in Ladakh.

Is Pakistan doing a Cold Start with India, as they have no idea what we are up to. Unlike India our forces can be mobilised within hours, with the former sometimes taking days. General Bajwa is a master in Strategic Chess games, it will be a delight to see how he

OUTSMARTS

India when the need arises.