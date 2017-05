While addressing a seminar “Role of Youth in Rejecting Extremism” COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that India has imbibed extremist in a way that it has become a norm.“Hate has been mainstreamed in India and it is distorting their national outlook. The Hindutva extremism of the RSS and their GaoRakshaks, deprivation of Palestinians, the burning and desecration of mosques or gurdwaras in western capitals, the rise of hyper-nationalists, and the monster of racism, are all manifestations of extremism. We can easily say, it is emerging as a transnational phenomenon, hence, warranting a transnational, unified response,” the Army chief said.The high-handed policies of India in Kashmir are there for all to see. Dissent is quashed away and dissenters are taken to task.This comes at a time when incidents of religious intolerance are on the rise in India under the BJP government. The high-handed policies of India in Kashmir are there for all to see. Dissent is quashed away and dissenters are taken to task. The statement also comes at a time when ties between both countries are deteriorating by the day, with the Jadhav issue taking center stage.Read more: ICJ’s verdict: Can Pakistan unmask India on the global platform? General Bajwa accentuated the need to detach religion from extremism and ascribed it to a change in mindset towards intolerance.He called upon a need to understand extremism in Pakistan’s own context. He said that the West has limited its definition of extremism to “Islamic extremism.”“It is unfair and dangerous. Unfair, because of its inherent and totally wrong association of extremism with Islam. Dangerous, because it focuses too much attention on Muslim societies and masks the rise of extremism in multiple societies across the world,” he saidPakistan’s counter-terrorism drive and security threatsGeneral Bajwa hailed the armed forces for achieving something which no one ever did: militarily defeating terrorism. “We, as a nation, have fought the menace of terrorism most valiantly, giving unparalleled sacrifices. Our success is acknowledged the world over,” he said.Read more: ICJ verdict allows Pakistan to show the real Machiavellian India Indeed, the unprecedented success of a standing army against miscreants has been acknowledged by everyone around the world. However, there have been serious question marks on the supplementary efforts in the non-military realms. This issue was addressed by the COAS too.