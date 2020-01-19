What's new

India has potential to become world's No. 1 economy in 30 years: Goyal

India has potential to become No. 1 eco in 30 yrs: Goyal
TNN | Dec 16, 2020, 06:02 IST

Kolkata: India has the potential to become number one economy in the world in the next 25-30 years, said Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal.

Goyal was interacting with the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) through a webinar at the latter’s annual general meeting (AGM). He feels that India will be $10 trillion economy in the next 7-8 years. He urged industrialists to come forward to make India the factory of the world. “We have already become pharmacy of the world. Now, we can be factory to the world,” he added.

According to the minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat is the module to make not only India self-sufficient but also to make India manufacturing hub of the world. A lot of multinational companies have already announced base shift base from China following the pandemic.

“The whole world wants a robust alternative supply chain and we should grab the opportunity,” he added.

Goyal also hailed the role played by industrialists during pandemic by saying that all the items related to Covid 19 — from PPE to ventilators — are being manufactured here.

The webinar was attended by ICC president Mayank Jalan, RP-Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka along with others.

To be fair every one has the potential to do stuff. I have the potential to be the CEO of a multi-billion dollar company too. All I need is two billion dollars in cash.
 
This is how Indian media has been brainwashing Indians 24/7, No wonder Indians believe India is the best country in the world, their minds just stop functioning due to these daily bombardment of brainwashing.
 
Right now all the Indians reading this thread are remembering their Gandhi Jews quote
"First they laugh at you then they bark at you. then you win..chahkaas na
Likin aarvind I think our ship is right now in the laughing stage na ...but damn it's not ending na..Katam honay ka naam nahin hi nahin lai rahi hai @$**..next step kab aye ga"
 
I have the potential to piss standing on the edge of this world. All i need is a Falcon Heavy rocket from elon musk.
“We have already become pharmacy of the world.
When did this happen?
“The whole world wants a robust alternative supply chain and we should grab the opportunity,” he added.
Whole world wants their factories destroyed by some thousand angry pajits? No thanks.
 
Obviously India has immense potential. But if it wants to be No. 1, it should stop the loud bragging and unrealistic goals and put its head down and just get the work done.
 
Right now all the Indians reading this thread are wondering
"First they laugh at you then they bark at you. then you win..chahkaas na
Likin aarvind I think our ship is right now in the laughing stage na ...but damn it's not ending na..Katam honay ka naam nahin hi nahin lai rahi hai @$**..next step kab aye ga"
More like first they laugh at you and then laugh some more until they get bored.
 
And we have been hearing this for last 30 years ;)
 
Obviously India has immense potential. But if it wants to be No. 1, it should stop the loud bragging and unrealistic goals and put its head down and just get the work done.
What potential does India have exactly? 1.4 billion mostly uneducated slum/village dwelling people in a country with massive resource scarcity and pollution does not sound like "immense potential" by any means. Even if India got to work today, it could never hope to get even close to China or the US ... it would be nothing short of a miracle if it got to the state of Brazil today in 40 years. AFAIK, sub Saharan countries like Nigeria have much greater potential.
 
