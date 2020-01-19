India has potential to become world's No. 1 economy in 30 years: Goyal

tower9 said: Obviously India has immense potential. But if it wants to be No. 1, it should stop the loud bragging and unrealistic goals and put its head down and just get the work done. Click to expand...

What potential does India have exactly? 1.4 billion mostly uneducated slum/village dwelling people in a country with massive resource scarcity and pollution does not sound like "immense potential" by any means. Even if India got to work today, it could never hope to get even close to China or the US ... it would be nothing short of a miracle if it got to the state of Brazil today in 40 years. AFAIK, sub Saharan countries like Nigeria have much greater potential.