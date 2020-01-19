India has potential to become world's No. 1 economy in 30 years: Goyal

beijingwalker
India has potential to become No. 1 eco in 30 yrs: Goyal
TNN | Dec 16, 2020, 06:02 IST
Kolkata: India has the potential to become number one economy in the world in the next 25-30 years, said Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal.
Goyal was interacting with the members of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) through a webinar at the latter’s annual general meeting (AGM). He feels that India will be $10 trillion economy in the next 7-8 years. He urged industrialists to come forward to make India the factory of the world. “We have already become pharmacy of the world. Now, we can be factory to the world,” he added.
According to the minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat is the module to make not only India self-sufficient but also to make India manufacturing hub of the world. A lot of multinational companies have already announced base shift base from China following the pandemic.
“The whole world wants a robust alternative supply chain and we should grab the opportunity,” he added.
Goyal also hailed the role played by industrialists during pandemic by saying that all the items related to Covid 19 — from PPE to ventilators — are being manufactured here.
The webinar was attended by ICC president Mayank Jalan, RP-Sanjiv Goenka group chairman Sanjiv Goenka along with others.
