India has potential to become a superpower: Rajnath Singh

vi-va

vi-va

Jan 23, 2019
Country
China
Location
United States
India has potential to become a superpower: Rajnath Singh

The youth of the country has the ability to face any challenge, says the minister
rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh | Via Twitter
India has the potential to become a superpower and it needs significant achievements in the fields of education, health and industry to make the cut, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday as he mentioned the country's glorious history including major discoveries by ancient scientists like Aryabhata ahead of their western counterparts.
In an online address at the convocation of IIM Ranchi, Singh delved into India's rich contribution in the field of scientific research in the classical age of Indian mathematics and astronomy and noted that "Aryabhata confirmed the round shape of the Earth and its rotation on its axis about 1,000 years before famous German astronomer Copernicus did".
"We want to make India a superpower. To make the country a superpower, we need even bigger achievements in the fields of education, health and industry, etc. The potential in these areas is within our country. It is not yet fully utilised," Singh said.
"When we talk about making India a superpower, then we also have to take care of the development potential in all the states of the country," he added.
The defence minister said the youth of the country has the ability to face any challenge and can turn them into opportunities with the help of "invention, innovation and ideas".
Encouraging students to play a key role in making of a 'New India', Singh said modern education should not deter them from taking inspiration from the country's glorious history, adding it set new standards of knowledge and discovery for centuries in the fields of physics, social science, spiritual knowledge and economics.
"Modern education should not be a hurdle in taking inspiration from your glorious past. Just like studying science does not mean that you do not believe in God," Singh said.
He also mentionedmathematician Ramanujan and added: "He said 'an equation is meaningless to me unless it expresses a thought of God'".
Urging students to work towards nation-building, the defence minister cited the contributions of renowned ancient Indian scientists and said "no success is final and no failure is fatal".
"India has been a witness to a long tradition of scientists from Aryabhata, Varahamihir, Brahmagupta, Bodhayan, Charak, Sushruta, Nagarjuna to Sawai Jai Singh.," said Singh.
"Before Isaac Newton, Brahmagupta had confirmed the law of gravitational force. It is a different matter that Western scientists got credit for all these discoveries for some reason," Singh said, adding he is talking about it as he himself was a student of physics.
He said ancient Indian scientist Baudhayan discovered the 'Pythagoras theorem' years before Pythagoras did.
The defence minister said according to a famous Russian historian, India had mastered plastic surgery before Christ was born and that it was the first country to set up a hospital.
Singh also mentioned a specific contribution to astronomy by 12th-century scientist Bhaskaracharya and suggested that he rehearsed one of the theories relating to orbital periods of the planets that was discovered by German scientist Kepler.
"Secondly, he gave birth to the theory of gravitation about 500 years before Isaac Newton who was born in the 17th century," said Singh.
The defence minister said the list of India's achievements in science is very long, at the same time added that the country was not behind in other fields like economics, history, political science and public administration.
"Today, when we are all working for the creation of New India, it is important for all of us to understand our heritage," he said.
Talking about the coronavirus pandemic, Singh said India effectively confronted the crisis despite having limited resources and that the country turned the disaster into an "opportunity" under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Asking students to work hard to achieve their goals, Singh said, "We have to understand that the road to success often passes through the streets of failure. There will be no successful person in the world who has never faced failure."



India has potential to become a superpower: Rajnath Singh

The youth of the country has the ability to face any challenge, says the minister
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
Country
India
Location
India
Desperate trolls posting months old news and that too by the fake news portal The News lol.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

Feb 4, 2014
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Nangey huay aadmi with no shame - still screaming and beating chest. If Indians had any sense, they would have reverse-mounted him on a Khachar mule and run him outta town.

What level of Gandoogiri and shamelessness propels a supposed "leader" like this to forget COVID context entirely - like it never happened??

Talking irresponsible BS about vedic pseudo science again. Gullible Indians dying by the thousands as a result.

Is supapawa prospects the right thing to scream about right now, when people in India are suffocating and dying on sidewalks ?
 
Last edited:
khanmubashir

khanmubashir

Aug 13, 2014
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I read it was an ancient Greek mathematician who calculated circumference of earth via using Shadows measurements in different parts of empire
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
Country
India
Location
India
White and Green with M/S said:
lol this your minister saying it can't be troll, oh sorry i forget you already become superpower in 2020, oh sorry again in 2012 by your various politicians, former president of India that in will become superpower in 2020:enjoy:
Dr. Abdul Kalam said he wanted to see India a developed country by 2020. He was a very kind hearted optimistic person. And you desperate nibbas call it superpower. No one in India says India is a superpower or aspires or can become one.
 
White and Green with M/S

White and Green with M/S

Oct 29, 2020
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
HostileInsurgent said:
Dr. Abdul Kalam said he wanted to see India a developed country by 2020. He was a very kind hearted optimistic person. And you desperate nibbas call it superpower. No one in India says India is a superpower or aspires or can become one.
but your politician claiming it that India become superpower oh sorry HYPER POWER OF THE UNIVERSE IN 2020 :lol: :lol::enjoy:
 
Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
8,476
-5
8,432
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
It already is since January 1, 2020
 
Maarkhoor

Maarkhoor

Aug 24, 2015
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
HostileInsurgent said:
Dr. Abdul Kalam said he wanted to see India a developed country by 2020. He was a very kind hearted optimistic person. And you desperate nibbas call it superpower. No one in India says India is a superpower or aspires or can become one.
Jab laghi p@tnay parsaad lagay batnay......

I am on this forum quite a long time and I see post from Indian members that claimed India will be super powa by 2020......

I think rassi b jhal gyi aor bal bhi nikal gaye.....
 
HostileInsurgent

HostileInsurgent

Oct 6, 2020
Country
India
Location
India
Maarkhoor said:
Jab laghi p@tnay parsaad lagay batnay......

I am on this forum quite a long time and I see post from Indian members that claimed India will be super powa by 2020......

I think rassi b jhal gyi aor bal bhi nikal gaye.....
They claimed doesn’t mean India claimed, or had any target of becoming a ”superpower”, desperation is causing you guys to make up things yourself and serving it on a platter of falsehood.
 
