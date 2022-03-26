India Has Plans To Become A Nuclear Submarine Superpower

If you don't have a full blue water navy, then a sub approach beats a carrier one, assuming they can deliver on it. With 1-2 carriers, unless you have a full battle group with all its supporting elements AND associated land-based assets to protect it. You also need enough inventory on-board to give it 24x7 protection. If you don't have those, its nothing more than a vanity project. It is impossible to defeat a near adversary with a big fat flat top. Without a super carrier, you have at most 18 aircraft and most are used to defend the carrier, so who is left to project the power (which is the original purpose).

They can park it by Sri Lanka or Mauritius , sure. But would not be able to use it if fighting Pakistan. A nuke SSBN strategy makes more sense. Even China is unlikely to go beyond 2-3.



Even NImitz class carriers are limited. In 1986 against Libya, with 2-3 carriers, the strike against a supposedly inferior enemy still needed land-based F-111s from UK.