Modi has no card to play again China. It tried the military option: lost 200 soldiers to 0. India cannot go to UN after its actions since Aug 5-2019 which are in violation of UN resolutions, and there are zero countries who side with India against China so India cannot fight a war together with allies.To make Modi a hero, if, that is enough for Indian media to portray Modi a hero because it speaks strength that Modi made China sit and talk, and not capture further Indian territories. Thus Modi is India's saviour, death to Congress, long live RSS and Jay Hind!