India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Indian HC Vikram Doraiswami

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Vikram Doraiswami

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Vikram Doraiswami India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Armed Forces, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami today.

Published on 02:56 PM, February 15, 2021Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami (middle) at DCAB Talk at the National Press Club on Monday, February 15, 2021. Photo: Porimol PalmaStar Digital Report"Yes, we have offered. We will be happy to provide vaccine to Bangladesh Armed Forces," he told reporters at DCAB Talk at the National Press Club.India earlier supplied two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh as gift. The country is also buying bulk amount of the much-needed vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.At the flagship talk of Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami spoke on various aspects of relationship between the two nations from connectivity to trade, water sharing, border killing, people to people contact etc.He said Bangladesh is special as a friend to India. "Friendship with Bangladesh is the cornerstone of India's foreign policy," he said.The Indian envoy also said that Bangladesh and India are working on finalising a number of projects that will be inaugurated during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26.Asked when the connectivity project using Chattogram Port and Akhaura-Agartala route will be operationalised, he said a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) needs to be issued and the cost of goods transport needs to be finalised first."We want fair price," he said.