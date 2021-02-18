What's new

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Indian HC Vikram Doraiswami

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,701
-5
9,741
Published on 02:56 PM, February 15, 2021
India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Vikram Doraiswami

www.google.com

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Army: Vikram Doraiswami

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Armed Forces, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami today.
www.google.com www.google.com



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami (middle) at DCAB Talk at the National Press Club on Monday, February 15, 2021. Photo: Porimol Palma
Star Digital Report

India has offered Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh Armed Forces, said Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami today.

"Yes, we have offered. We will be happy to provide vaccine to Bangladesh Armed Forces," he told reporters at DCAB Talk at the National Press Club.

India earlier supplied two million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh as gift. The country is also buying bulk amount of the much-needed vaccine from the Serum Institute of India.

At the flagship talk of Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh, Vikram Doraiswami spoke on various aspects of relationship between the two nations from connectivity to trade, water sharing, border killing, people to people contact etc.

He said Bangladesh is special as a friend to India. "Friendship with Bangladesh is the cornerstone of India's foreign policy," he said.

The Indian envoy also said that Bangladesh and India are working on finalising a number of projects that will be inaugurated during the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh on March 26.

Asked when the connectivity project using Chattogram Port and Akhaura-Agartala route will be operationalised, he said a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) needs to be issued and the cost of goods transport needs to be finalised first.

"We want fair price," he said.
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
14,843
2
23,257
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Black_cats said:
"We want fair price," he said.
Click to expand...
By this - he means something Kanjoos Sanghis could tolerate.

Like "FREE". or "NEXT TO NOTHING".

I am for not providing transit to these a$$holes.

What for? It's more of a security issue for us.

They can keep their free vaccine.

They can't pay back what we paid for building our road infra. Always looking for freebies.

And there is absolutely nothing (zero) in it as benefit for us.

Their BSNL still owes us ten crores or more for overdue bandwidth payments. Scammer idiots.

We shut down bandwidth export to the Sanghis.

Let them build their own road (and railroad) around Siliguri corridor.

Where is your friggin' Bharti "Atmanirbhar" $hit now Sanghis? That you boast so much of ??

Kanjoosi got your cajones?

Asking for handouts from "Ghuspetias" ??

Ask Mota Bhai to come to Dhaka, kneel down, and apologize.
 
Last edited:
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
9,033
15
18,873
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Standard vaccine diplomacy attempts by the most immature nation ever to have graced God's earth.

I noted the British government's statement today regarding vaccine supply related manipulations:

"Britain will not use vaccines as a short-term diplomatic tool, foreign office minister James Cleverly said on Friday, speaking about the country's plan to donate surplus vaccines to the COVAX initiative to support developing countries.


"We are not going to use vaccine distribution as some kind of - as some countries are doing - short term diplomatic leverage," Cleverly told the BBC."

Remarkable how the old colonial power has grown up of late, yet the erstwhile subjects of said power seem to have regressed into an 18th century mindset.

As a side note, the minister's statement re-emphasises the nature of the Covax program as a mechanism governed by the developed international community who all feed into it financially and practically. This reality is in stark contrast to pathetic Indian attempts to illustrate it as some grand "Indian achievement" to "force Pakistan to use an Indian product". Some of the pathetic propaganda emanating from Indian journalists is more stomach churning than the virus itself.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom