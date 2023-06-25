India has no national language but in Pakistan you can't speak in pushto, Sindhi or balochi in parliament..only in Urdu and English? Why

ziaulislam
Apr 22, 2010
Why is Pakistan parliament so strict about not allowing senators and representatives to speak in other languages in parliament/senate
I have seen numerous videos where speaker has closed the mic for senator for trying to speak in other national languages?
Only exception is English
Can't they find translators or is too expensive??
