India has lost access to 26 out of 65 Patrolling Points (PP) in eastern Ladakh

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617907595288641537

Obviously as a Pakistani forum we concentrate on Pakistan and our joke of a political system keeps us busy, but we must not forget our enemy is also a joke between being thrown out of Afghanistan, to humiliation against the Chinese in 2020 and Pakistan in 2019, to shooting down their own helicopter in panic or accidentally shooting down their head of military or accidentally shooting a missile

They are a clown nation
 
200620-sify.jpg
 
hussain0216 said:
They have nothing, India's response to China has been fan boy bull shit propaganda
Most, if not all, countries lie. India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA, UK, Israel etc.

Both, Indian posters as well as Pakistani cheerleaders make extreme claims. I think the truth lies somewhere in between.

For instance, regarding 2020 clash, Indians claimed that the Chinese dead were multiple times the Indian dead. And Pakistani posters (including now mod @PakSword) claimed that there was not a single Chinese casualty and later dishonestly denied making the claim of zero Chinese casualty. My surmise is that Chinese casualties were higher but not as high as Indians claim.

My conclusions are based on behaviour during Doklam standoff. How the Chinese did nothing except issuing warnings for 70 odd days.
 
hussain0216 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617907595288641537

Obviously as a Pakistani forum we concentrate on Pakistan and our joke of a political system keeps us busy, but we must not forget our enemy is also a joke between being thrown out of Afghanistan, to humiliation against the Chinese in 2020 and Pakistan in 2019, to shooting down their own helicopter in panic or accidentally shooting down their head of military or accidentally shooting a missile

They are a clown nation
What is condition on pak India border ? How many chowkis India lost ?
 
hussain0216 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617907595288641537

Obviously as a Pakistani forum we concentrate on Pakistan and our joke of a political system keeps us busy, but we must not forget our enemy is also a joke between being thrown out of Afghanistan, to humiliation against the Chinese in 2020 and Pakistan in 2019, to shooting down their own helicopter in panic or accidentally shooting down their head of military or accidentally shooting a missile

They are a clown nation
What is the big surprise ? China too has lost similar and equivalent patrolling rights on which they consider chinese territory. That is how the compromise was reached.

Its just further consolidation of the LAC.
 
bharat62 said:
What is condition on pak India border ? How many chowkis India lost ?
For now India lost 2 SU-30MKI and 1 Mig-21.

Point 5353 is still with pakistan.

Hecig said:
What is the big surprise ? China too has lost similar and equivalent patrolling rights on which they consider chinese territory. That is how the compromise was reached.

Its just further consolidation of the LAC.
Yes. Chinese consolidating their position.

hussain0216 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617907595288641537

Obviously as a Pakistani forum we concentrate on Pakistan and our joke of a political system keeps us busy, but we must not forget our enemy is also a joke between being thrown out of Afghanistan, to humiliation against the Chinese in 2020 and Pakistan in 2019, to shooting down their own helicopter in panic or accidentally shooting down their head of military or accidentally shooting a missile

They are a clown nation
Although a buffer zone has been established and no one is permitted to use gasoline there were a few spots where both armies used to petrol.

It is already known by most of the people.

hussain0216 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1617907595288641537

Obviously as a Pakistani forum we concentrate on Pakistan and our joke of a political system keeps us busy, but we must not forget our enemy is also a joke between being thrown out of Afghanistan, to humiliation against the Chinese in 2020 and Pakistan in 2019, to shooting down their own helicopter in panic or accidentally shooting down their head of military or accidentally shooting a missile

They are a clown nation
Even PAF F 16 was shot down another F 16 in the 1980s in panic mode and I will go back more than PAF fired missiles on its own navy ship during 1971 war... This was not the first friendly fire incident in history.
 
If you see the chain of places where the negotiations have been carried out over the last two-and-a-half years, Patrolling Point 15 is one more centerpiece in the whole chain which runs through the Y junction on Raki Nalla, Galwan river (PP14), Patrolling Point 15, PP 17 Alpha, Pangong Tso north and Pangong Tso south bank.

This is a chain of locations which provide access towards Aksai Chin and the Depsang Bulge.

These are areas where buffer zones have developed between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army.

Patrolling Point 15 is a pass on the ridge line. The pass is called Jianan La.

By climbing the pass up PP 15, our troops can reach the depth areas of the Galwan river, and also get access towards the Depsang Bulge.

Therefore, the PLA wanted to deny or stop the movement of Indian troops in this area. That is why in my opinion, it took such a long time to finally arrive at a consensus for the creation of the buffer zone at PP15. The troops of both sides have now disengaged from PP15.

The buffer zone means that Indian troops will not patrol to the end of PP15 and the Chinese will not come towards PP15

It took 50 days to decide on the buffer zone.

Indian troops posed a threat to the PLA if they had crossed PP15. Hence, it would have been painful for the PLA to allow Indian troops to patrol up to PP15.

The same thing is true at other friction points. We were patrolling up to Finger 8 [mountainous spurs in Pangong Tso] earlier, we are not any longer. The Chinese are also patrolling up to Finger 4, they too can't patrol up to this area. [The Chinese troops withdrew from Finger 4 in February 2021.]
We were not putting troops in those areas. We didn't have posts there. We have a post in PP3 -- Dhan Singh Post -- but we didn't have a post in Finger 4 or Finger 8. At each one of these buffer zones, both forces have distanced and disentangled themselves. So instead of a Line of Actual Control, a sort of 'belt of actual control' has come into being, but this does not provide a settlement to the border dispute.

This PP15 buffer zone has pushed Indian troops a little away while the PLA has pulled back similarly, thus creating a safe zone. It may suit the Chinese who do not want fisticuffs, brawls and scuffles that used to take place regularly for years.

Our troops used to patrol up to this area and have a look around. The PLA used to also patrol the area.

In the long term analysis, it may give PLA some satisfaction of having achieved a buffer zone protecting their own troops from the fisticuffs and scuffles. But they have also pushed us away from the patrolling areas.

It's a no win situation for either side. We did not have permanent posts in areas of Raki Nala, PP10, 11, 12 or 13, but went for patrols to those areas and the Chinese used to also patrol up to the area of Burtse which they claim as in the 1959 claim line.

So by creating this so-called 'belt of control' or buffer zones, neither are we able to patrol the areas we were patrolling earlier nor the Chinese are able to patrol the areas they were patrolling. [There are around 60 patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh.]

It is a denial on both sides. A no win situation and that is where the situation rests
Yeah very true @hussain0216
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602678102425243648

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587034853102321665
 

