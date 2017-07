Updated: Jul 09, 2017 21:15 IST

Sutirtho PatranobisHindustan Times, BeijingIndian activists shout anti-Chinese slogans during a protest near the Chinese embassy in New Delhi.(AFP)India has exposed itself to China’s interference in Jammu & Kashmir by sending Indian troops to disrupt Chinese soldiers from building a road in the Donglang region, the state media said on Sunday.If Pakistan requests, “a third country” can dispatch soldiers to the Valley, said an article in the nationalist tabloid Global Times, adding that Indian soldiers “invaded” China’s Donglang (or Doklam) to serve India’s interests, not Bhutan’s.“Even if India were requested to defend Bhutan's territory, this could only be limited to its established territory, not the disputed area. Otherwise, under India's logic, if the Pakistani government requests, a third country's army can enter the area disputed by India and Pakistan, including India-controlled Kashmir,” said the article written by Long Xingchun, director of the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University.Indian and Chinese border troops are locked in a standoff in the Donglang region, near the Sikkim border, which is controlled by China but is also claimed by Bhutan.Interestingly, China has repeatedly said that Donglang is part of its territory since “ancient times”; it’s for the first time that a Chinese academic said it is actually “disputed”.“Indian troops invaded China's Doklam area in the name of helping Bhutan, but in fact the invasion was intended to help India by making use of Bhutan,” Long wrote. “India controls Bhutan's defence and diplomacy, seriously violating Bhutan's sovereignty and national interests. Indians have migrated in large numbers to Nepal and Bhutan, interfering with Nepal's internal affairs. The first challenge for Nepal and Bhutan is to avoid becoming a state of India, like Sikkim,” the article added.