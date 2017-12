from the article....



45,519 Indians were issued visas by Pakistan till November this year, including 17,844 issued to Hindu, Sikh and Bohra pilgrims, and 573 business visas as compared to 39,321 in 2016.





34,445 visas for Pakistanis were issued in 2017, against 52,525 in 2016.





So more Indians visits Pakistan as of now than vice versa...against the Indians perception.

