india has decided to participate in the world’s biggest maritime exercise ‘Rim of the Pacific’ or RIMPAC, hosted by the US.

US-led RIMPAC exercise 2022 to see participation from 26 nations Around 25,000 personnel from across 26 nations are set to participate in the US-led biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022.

The iteration will see participation of forces from 26 nations including the US, Australia, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, France, India, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia, Denmark, Tonga, Israel, Colombia, Japan, Brunei, Malaysia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.