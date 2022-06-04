What's new

india has decided to participate in the world’s biggest maritime exercise ‘Rim of the Pacific’ or RIMPAC, hosted by the US.

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,161
-19
9,609
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532635991504146434

The iteration will see participation of forces from 26 nations including the US, Australia, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, France, India, Chile, Ecuador, Indonesia, Denmark, Tonga, Israel, Colombia, Japan, Brunei, Malaysia, Mexico, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Peru, the Republic of the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Thailand.


www.naval-technology.com

US-led RIMPAC exercise 2022 to see participation from 26 nations

Around 25,000 personnel from across 26 nations are set to participate in the US-led biennial Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise 2022.
www.naval-technology.com www.naval-technology.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532102367373578241
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

J
The 50 Most Beautiful Countries In The World
2 3
Replies
33
Views
810
Indos
Indos
Imran Khan
federal cabinet approved addition of 15 countries in the list with visa on arrival facility in Pakistan
Replies
3
Views
742
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
striver44
Taiwan welcomes US invite to RIMPAC maritime exercises
Replies
0
Views
458
striver44
striver44
D
South Korea wants to become one of the biggest arms exporters in the world
Replies
4
Views
430
Indos
Indos
beijingwalker
Singapore is second most influenced by China in the world, according to Taiwan report
Replies
10
Views
350
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom