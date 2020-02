India Has Begun Deployment of Spike Anti-Tank Missiles along Pakistan's Border, Says Army Chief

Israel Completes Spike Missiles Supply To India Within Three Months Of Order

10:04 GMT 07.02.2020New Delhi (Sputnik): India has strengthened its military power along its border with arch-rival Pakistan by deploying its Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) and other weapons amid a rising number of ceasefire violations and the alleged infiltration of terrorists into India.India’s Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday revealed that the country has beefed up security by deploying troops and weapons such as Sig Sauer assault rifles, Scorpio TGT sniper rifles and Spike anti-tank missiles along the Line of Control (LoC), its de facto border with Pakistan in the Kashmir region.by Swarajya Staff Feb 07 2020, 10:36 am,Within three months of placing the order, Israel has completed the supply of Spike Long Range (LR) Anti Tank guided missiles (AGTM) reports Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defence Systems’ India Head, Eli Hefets, said on Wednesday (5 February), "We have completed the supply of the Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles under the fast track procedure where the systems had to be delivered within three months of the order."Reportedly, India has procured over 300 Spike missiles and their launchers from Tel Aviv for the Indian Army through the emergency procurement route. Spike LR ATGM system is a man-portable 4th Generation weapon system which can engage targets both in fire and forget and fire and observe modes.