BS. LMAO.He is the same demented retard who said MH370 was hijacked by Al Qaeda to attack India (couldn't even get the plane's name right).Meanwhile back in reality:1) Less than 24 hrs back US special envoy Khalilzad personnal briefed Indian diplomats on Afghanistan. He revealed that NATO troops will be replaced by a large multi national UN military observers contingent to oversee peace deal and ceasefire.2) Russia invited India to next months Afghanistan conference.3) India and Taliban have agreed to hold a meeting after start of talks between Taliban and Kabul .4) Multiple Afghan officials visited India in just two weeks span.5) India checkmated Pakistans leverage over Afghan trade and economy and connectivity by opening Chabahar.6) Iran and India agreed to jointly cooperate on Afghanistan