What's new

"India has become slave of US, begging for protection from China" says Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,666
-2
81,747
Country
China
Location
China
"India has become slave of US, begging for protection from China" says Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

File photo of Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government by saying that India has become a slave of the United States of America since 2014. He was speaking during an Indo-Russia friendship society on Tuesday.

"In the last seven years, we've seen that there is no talk of non-alignment and peace. We behave like we are slaves of Americans, begging for protection from China," said Aiyar.

"Our relation with Russia suffered a massive blow after 2014," he added. Aiyar further said the Congress is not in favour of whatever policy decisions the current dispensation is taking.

The Congress leader made an appeal to the government to mend ties with Russia.

"Russia (erstwhile USSR) was India's closest ally when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. In fact, Indira became a Russia name. Many girls have been named after her, especially in Uzbekistan," said Aiyar.

He carried forward the attacks lodged by the Congress party, especially its former president Rahul Gandhi, by accusing the Centre of ceding Indian territory to China during the ongoing standoff in Ladakh. The Centre has denied these allegations and many leaders of the ruling BJP have launched counter-attacks, saying that "India knows how to give befitting reply to China, Pakistan or anti-national elements”.

Aiyar's comments come weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India. He shares a very close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is making an exception during the Covid-19 time to visit a foreign country. Ahead of Putin's visit on December 6, the defence ministry has cleared over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

India has also received Russia-made two S-400 air defence system, which will be deployed on north and east borders of India beginning 2022 to balance the tactical disadvantage faced by the military after Chinese military's surprise May 2020 transgressions on 1,597-km Ladakh Line of Control (LAC).

India has been engaged in a border standoff with China in Ladakh since last year. The armies of both the countries engaged in a skirmish in June 2020 in which India lost 20 soldiers and the PLA too suffered an unknown number of casualties.

A number of talks between the two countries have taken place to end the standoff, but tension still continues in some areas along the LAC.

www.hindustantimes.com

'India has become slave of US', says Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

Manishankar Aiyar's comments come weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India. Ahead of Putin's visit on December 6, the defence ministry has cleared over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
Last edited:
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,817
-23
1,257
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
"India has become slave of US', begging for protection from China" says Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

File photo of Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 07:57 AM IST

Congress leader Manishankar Aiyar attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government by saying that India has become a slave of the United States of America since 2014. He was speaking during an Indo-Russia friendship society on Tuesday.

"In the last seven years, we've seen that there is no talk of non-alignment and peace. We behave like we are slaves of Americans, begging for protection from China," said Aiyar.

"Our relation with Russia suffered a massive blow after 2014," he added. Aiyar further said the Congress is not in favour of whatever policy decisions the current dispensation is taking.

The Congress leader made an appeal to the government to mend ties with Russia.

"Russia (erstwhile USSR) was India's closest ally when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister. In fact, Indira became a Russia name. Many girls have been named after her, especially in Uzbekistan," said Aiyar.

He carried forward the attacks lodged by the Congress party, especially its former president Rahul Gandhi, by accusing the Centre of ceding Indian territory to China during the ongoing standoff in Ladakh. The Centre has denied these allegations and many leaders of the ruling BJP have launched counter-attacks, saying that "India knows how to give befitting reply to China, Pakistan or anti-national elements”.

Aiyar's comments come weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India. He shares a very close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and is making an exception during the Covid-19 time to visit a foreign country. Ahead of Putin's visit on December 6, the defence ministry has cleared over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

India has also received Russia-made two S-400 air defence system, which will be deployed on north and east borders of India beginning 2022 to balance the tactical disadvantage faced by the military after Chinese military's surprise May 2020 transgressions on 1,597-km Ladakh Line of Control (LAC).

India has been engaged in a border standoff with China in Ladakh since last year. The armies of both the countries engaged in a skirmish in June 2020 in which India lost 20 soldiers and the PLA too suffered an unknown number of casualties.

A number of talks between the two countries have taken place to end the standoff, but tension still continues in some areas along the LAC.

www.hindustantimes.com

'India has become slave of US', says Manishankar Aiyar at Indo-Russian event

Manishankar Aiyar's comments come weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in India. Ahead of Putin's visit on December 6, the defence ministry has cleared over ₹5,000 crore deal with Russia to manufacture 7.5 lakh AK-203 assault rifles in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...

Russia is a friend of China and is unwilling to help India to defend against China. So India has no other option but to beg the US for help.
-=virus=- said:
politics as usual

this is how it goes in a democracy.
Click to expand...
What he said is bitter truth.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,666
-2
81,747
Country
China
Location
China
SuvarnaTeja said:
Russia is a friend of China and is unwilling to help India to defend against China. So India has no other option but to beg the US for help.
Click to expand...
The bad blood between China and India was all started by India, sheltering Dalai Lama and so called Tibetan exile government, enforcing "forward policy", You guys always stabbed China in the back when China was most vulnerable or having difficulties
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,817
-23
1,257
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
The bad blood between China and India was all started by India, sheltering Dalai Lama and so called Tibetan exile government, enforcing "forward policy", You guys always stabbed China in the back when China was most vulnerable or having difficulties
Click to expand...
Indians were starving for food at that time and we had to do whatever we were told to do by the US to get food grains in return to feed the people.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,817
-23
1,257
Country
India
Location
India
gulli said:
Congress, CPC sign MoU - Latest Headlines News (indiatoday.in)
Click to expand...
It is very well known that Indian Congress has always been on Soviet/Russian KGB/FSB payroll while RSS/BJP has always been on British/US CIA payroll.

What is new and interesting is that now Indian Congress is on Chinese Payroll too.
beijingwalker said:
Does it mean anything? two ruling political parties sign some documents, can anything be more common than this?
Click to expand...
No. It is an MOU for the Indian Congress party to implement policies favorable to CCP.
 
G

gulli

BANNED
Jul 24, 2017
1,492
-12
818
Country
India
Location
India
SuvarnaTeja said:
It is very well known that Indian Congress has always been on Soviet/Russian KGB/FSB payroll while RSS/BJP has always been on British/US CIA payroll.

What is new and interesting is that now Indian Congress is on Chinese Payroll too.
Click to expand...
Congress are the one who will sell there own provided the rate quoted is good.. Dont have problem if this nonsense criticize BJP or Modi, instead he chose to ruin country reputation.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
892
0
676
Country
India
Location
Canada
Nehru did it in 1962 because he did not have a choice then. Modi will do the same because he also does not have a choice now.

China is many times more powerful than India, both militarily and economically.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom