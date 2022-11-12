India has become centre of hope for entire world: PM Modi ​

Nov. 12 2022India has become centre of hope for entire world: PM Modi (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) (PTI10_30_2018_000127B) (ND- Atul Yadav)New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday that India has become a beacon of hope for the entire world as a result of the government’s policies and decisions aimed at improving the lives of ordinary citizens.Addressing a meeting after launching several infrastructure development projects in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister said, India wrote a new chapter of development in these difficult times. The world has acknowledged this as experts are praising India’s achievements and “India has become the centre of hope for the entire world", he said.This is made possible only because of the fact that “India is working while keeping the aspiration and needs of its citizens. Every policy and decision is for making the life of the common citizen better."The Prime Minister referred to the PLI scheme, GST, IBC, and national infrastructure pipeline as the cause of increased investment in India. At the same time, he said, schemes for the welfare of the poor are being expanded.“Today in this journey of development, the areas that were earlier marginalised have also been included. Even in the most backward districts development schemes are being run through the Aspirational Districts Program", he said.The Prime Minister also listed many steps like free ration to people for the last two and half years, 6,000 rupees every year in the account of every farmer, and easing of drone, gaming and start-up related rules.He also pointed out that Visakhapatnam being an important port in ancient India was part of the trade route to West Asia and Rome thousands of years ago, and it still remains the central point of India’s trade in today’s day and age.“The projects worth ₹10,500 crores that are being dedicated and whose foundation stones are laid today will serve as a medium to achieve the hopes and aspirations of Visakhapatnam and Andhra Pradesh by opening up new dimensions in infrastructure, ease of living and Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.The Prime Minister lamented the isolated approach to infrastructure development by the previous governments which resulted in higher logistics expenses and created a dent in the supply chain.He informed that the government adopted a new approach to infrastructure development as supply chain and logistics depend on multi-modal connectivity while focussing on an integrated view of development.The Prime Minister credited this integrated view of development to PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan and remarked that it has not only accelerated the pace of infrastructure construction but has also reduced the cost of projects.He said that Andhra Pradesh and its coastal regions will move ahead in this race of development with new momentum and energy.