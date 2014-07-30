India has a long coastline. Why doesn't it have famous beaches?

India has a coastline of more than 7500 km, yet there are no famous beaches in India. When people think of beautiful beaches in the Indian Ocean, they first think of Maldives, Thailand, Indonesia. India, the largest country in South Asia, does not have a beautiful beach.
If you are in India and ask indians if they have any famous beaches, they will definitely tell you some beaches like Chioboti beach near Mumbai, Kovalam Beach in Kerala, Marina Beach in Tamir Nadu, etc.
Tamil Nadu is located in the southeastern part of India. Its capital is Chennai, a coastal city on the Bay of Bengal to the east. Chennai is the fourth largest city in India and is home to the famous Marina Beach. Marina Beach, with a length of more than 5 kilometers, is known as the longest beach in Asia and has very superior coastal tourism resources. So why don't we feel like we've heard much about it? The main reason for this has to do with tourism development in India. As we know, tourism belongs to the tertiary industry. The development of tourism in a region needs the support of many related industries, such as transportation, catering, accommodation and consulting.
India is a large developing country with a population of more than 1.3 billion, and the infrastructure construction in India has been relatively backward, all of which restrict the development of Tourism in India, thus making it difficult to attract foreign tourists. In addition, India with a large population, and people's overall quality is low, many tourism resources management also is not very in place, such as a lot of sand in the process of development, will gradually appear garbage piles, serious pollution, damaging phenomenon, even lose the status of the tourism function appeared in some areas, this aspect is also an important reason.
If you are in India and ask indians if they have any famous beaches, they will definitely tell you some beaches like Chioboti beach near Mumbai, Kovalam Beach in Kerala, Marina Beach in Tamir Nadu, etc.
Tamil Nadu is located in the southeastern part of India. Its capital is Chennai, a coastal city on the Bay of Bengal to the east. Chennai is the fourth largest city in India and is home to the famous Marina Beach. Marina Beach, with a length of more than 5 kilometers, is known as the longest beach in Asia and has very superior coastal tourism resources. So why don't we feel like we've heard much about it? The main reason for this has to do with tourism development in India. As we know, tourism belongs to the tertiary industry. The development of tourism in a region needs the support of many related industries, such as transportation, catering, accommodation and consulting.
India is a large developing country with a population of more than 1.3 billion, and the infrastructure construction in India has been relatively backward, all of which restrict the development of Tourism in India, thus making it difficult to attract foreign tourists. In addition, India with a large population, and people's overall quality is low, many tourism resources management also is not very in place, such as a lot of sand in the process of development, will gradually appear garbage piles, serious pollution, damaging phenomenon, even lose the status of the tourism function appeared in some areas, this aspect is also an important reason.