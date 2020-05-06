India: "HAND US THE MULTAN HINDU IDOLS"!!!

Shehr Abbasi
New Delhi: A Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) delegation Monday submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan High Commission in the national capital, demanding idols reportedly found on Multan court premises last week to be returned to India.
Led by VHP’s Delhi president Kapil Khanna and national spokesperson Vijay Shankar Tiwari, the delegation submitted a memorandum to the Pakistan High Commission.
The VHP asked the official to hand over the idols to the Indian High Commission in Pakistan so they can be brought to India for worship.
“We have come to know through print media about the discovery of gold treasure (which included gold coins, large quantity of gold, antique arms from the British colonial period and the idols of the Hindu deities) inside Malkhana No 1 at Katcheri District Courts, Multan, Pakistan by the labourers while digging ground to erect a new building connecting as an extension in the existing District Courts,” the delegation said in the memorandum.
“This step will also help in building relationship and bring harmony between the two neighbouring nations and citing a great example for extending friendship from the Government of Pakistan. We are sure that this good gesture from Pakistan will further strengthen our relationship as good neighbours,” read the memorandum.
A copy of the memorandum has also been shared with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
According to a report in Pakistan-based publication The News, the labourers demolishing the structure claimed to find gold coins and documents from debris.
‘Will be thankful from bottom of our hearts’
The memorandum said a district council official has said he heard labourers found some old documents and coins, including the idols of Hindu deities, which are precious or may be of archaeological value stored inside Multan Malkhana.
“The said Malkhana was built before partition and is located exactly behind a structure once used as court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption which now stand demolished. The matter was reported to the senior local officials following which a civil judge and a district government official visited the site and sealed the room,” it read.
“As per local confirmation a letter has also been sent to Punjab government and further action would be taken on the instructions of the Punjab Government,” the memorandum added.
The VHP asked the Pakistan government to take stock of the facts pointed out in the memorandum and allow a designated officer of the Indian High Commission to inspect the site to identify the idols and arrange the handover of these idols.
“Prima-facie the said treasure looks like of Erstwhile Indian State/Kingdom, however, we are requesting you to allow us to take the possession of Hindu deities only as our faith is priceless here. Once the Idols are handed over to us, we will bring them to India and place them in a temple as per Hindu rituals,” it added.
The VHP said “we will be thankful to the Pakistan Government from bottom of our hearts” if the high commission assists in handing over the idols.
