India: Half a million Covid-19 cases per day predicted as hospitals run out of oxygen

Ground truth, no oxygen at hospitals, but according to BJP godi media, there is no shortage of oxygen, and will confiscate your property if you say so
Media is already controlledi will not wonder if india will down internet and control media soon
I don't trust their numbers as well. I think there are already half a million cases daily.Media is already controlled
Wow.. The Indian gov't wants to save face amidst one of the worst disasters ever in the our modern times. Why even block media now since all the news is out and India's internet grid is connected to the world it is impossible.Ground truth, no oxygen at hospitals, but according to BJP godi media, there is no shortage of oxygen, and will confiscate your property if you say so
I think Modi warned twitter to filter and delete posts critisizing their covid handling.I don't trust their numbers as well. I think there are already half a million cases daily.