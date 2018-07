The young BJP Chief Minister of the northeastern Indian state of Tripura is building a reputation for his bizarre comments

Biplab Kumar Deb, the BJP Chief Minister of Tripura state in northeast India, is building a reputation for bizarre comments. These include claims that the internet and satellite communication existed in India thousands of years ago.



Linking episodes from the epic poem Mahabharata, he has claimed that these myths were proof that the internet, and satellite communication “existed” in India in ages past.



Last week, Deb – a former gym instructor who was catapulted to the post of chief minister – earned international coverage for his claims that the internet existed during the time of the Mahabharata, one of the two Sanskrit epics (along with the Ramayana).



In a comment that might have bemused inventors of the internet, he said: “Even the European countries can claim that they have invented the technology but in reality, the technology was ours.”



On the occasion of Buddha Purnima (birth of the Buddha), PTI reported that the chief minister said the Buddha walked across India and went to countries like Japan, Myanmar and Tibet to spread the message of peace and harmony. But, while Buddhism did spread to these parts of the world eventually, it is not known if he ‘walked’ or even visited these countries in his lifetime.

