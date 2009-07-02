‘India had far more Covid cases than official count’

I wrote here few months back i think it was April/May that the cases in India are far more than it is reported, same goes for the death.



I have maintained that the figures released by almost all countries are skewed and are not true figures.

The picture I got from Pakistan after talking to people I know, I have concluded that the infection was far far higher than the reported figures.



For example, one family I know, I was told almost everyone of them suffered from the symptoms for few days, including the extended family. None of them went for tests for fear that they would be kept there. All kind of scare stories were spread that kept people out of the hospital and going for the tests.

Considering that and other stories I have heard, it can be safely concluded that the rate of infections and deaths are far far higher than reported in the Sub-Continent.