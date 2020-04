Propaganda? These are facts I am talking about.



If weak Hindus had some courage they would counter GCC by raising issues like forced labour without pay and it's role in Yemen. If India truly were a super power it would do that not get bitch slapped by Arabis. But you Banyas want those petro dollars flowing. Haha.





I hope that happens. India gets almost 100 billion dollars remittance from gcc. India's imports are more than their exports. Remittance from the GCC are helping them to avoid Balance of Payment crisis.



Take out the remittance and their economy would collapse like a pack of cards

Click to expand...