India govt. in a 2002 speech promises to "make India a Developed Nation by 2020"; Only 13 days left in 2020, what is the progress of this plan?

Indian government is not monopolistic commie regime. India had 7 govts in between. Pakistanis making fun of Indian government promises should just look at their own ruling dispensation and how many u-turns he did on your promises. Lol.
Give it up man and please stop making excuses for the unscientific, inefficient and oppressive Indian political, social, economic and technological arrangements ? We have to change our system.
Where is the Indian manned Moon mission by 2020 that was promised by ISRO in 2009 ( recent thread on that here
) ? By now, given the regular proclamations of ISRO, the industrial base in India and the much-vaunted pool of engineers and scientists there should have been an Indian manned settlement on Mars.
Where are the "100 Smart Cities" now in 2020 that were promised by Modi after he became PM in 2014 ?
Where are the 15 lakhs he promised to every Indian after obtaining the supposed massive black money deposited outside ?
Where are the two crore jobs per year that he promised ? I would prefer these are scientifically-devised employments.
Why are Indians still homeless, hungry, blind and diseased despite the six-year presence of Angel Modi ?
All he has done is waste money and other resources in the manner like I listed in this
post.
Let us not make any more excuses on behalf of the wrong system in India, point to other countries and instead decide to remake India into a progressive and advanced society.