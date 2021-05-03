What's new

India - Government Sets Deadline For New PM House Amid Covid Crisis

jamahir

jamahir

Jul 9, 2014
Country
India
Location
India
The Central Vista project, designated an "essential service" so that construction work in the heart of Covid-hit Delhi is uninterrupted by the virus lockdown, has taken a big step forward after the government's green clearance.

All India Reported by Sunil Prabhu, Edited by Deepshikha Ghosh Updated: May 03, 2021 7:54 pm IST



The government has worked out a strict time line for the Rs 20,000 crore makeover plan.

New Delhi: A new home for the Prime Minister is to be built by December 2022 as part of the grand Central Vista project that has received an environmental all-clear in the middle of a raging pandemic that has halted most activities.

Despite strong objections by opposition parties and activists, the government has worked out a strict time line for the Rs 20,000 crore makeover plan.

Among the first buildings to be constructed by December next year is the Prime Minister's new official home, according to details that emerged today. The same deadline has been set for the headquarters of the Special Protection Group (SPG) exclusively dedicated to the PM's security and an executive enclave for bureaucrats.

The Prime Minister's official address is 7, Lok Kalyan Marg (previously Race Course Road), a sprawling four-bungalow complex located a few km from the new site.

The Vice President's house is expected to be completed by May next year.

The projected cost for the new buildings is Rs 13,450 crores and the plan is expected to employ nearly 46,000 people, according to officials.

Opposition parties have long slammed the plan to reconstruct one of the most historic parts of Delhi to build a new parliament building, government offices and PM's residence. The plan to build and refurbish the government buildings on a part of the four-km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate is to be completed before the 2024 general elections.

On social media, many have hit out at the expense in the middle of a Covid emergency that has overwhelmed hospitals and caused a crisis of resources like oxygen, vaccines, medicines and beds.

"Central Vista - not essential. Central Govt with a vision - essential," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi last week.

India has been clocking over 3 lakh Covid cases daily for days and states are enforcing tougher lockdowns to break the chain.

Delhi, one of the worst-hit cities with a positivity rate of over 30 per cent, has been under a lockdown since April 19. Select activities that have been allowed include constructions where workers live on-site, but the Central Vista work continues even though workers travel from other parts of the city.

The government has defended the project citing the age and state of the current buildings. The Supreme Court refused to stop the project saying it didn't violate environmental or land-use norms. But one of the three judges on the bench expressed concern over the lack of public consultation.

---

Jamahir's comment : Really ? This unnecessary grandiose construction's huge expenditure especially during these COVID times ? And even without COVID couldn't those thousands of crores be spent on opening free cancer and blindness hospitals and enabling a proper economic and employment system so that farmers and students don't commit suicide in huge numbers ? And so many homeless people in the country yet the Prime Minister wants to live like an emperor.

Rahul Gandhi is right on this. This is ridiculous !
 
CONNAN

CONNAN

Feb 23, 2009
Country
India
Location
United States
well the brilliance of Govt has 3000 cr to spend money on statues and Rs 20,000 crore makeover plan , and now PM Modi created the PM CARES fund to enable citizens to contribute to government’s containment and relief efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak excellent way to utilize money

some of the tweets I have been following old ones but makes sense who has enough patience to think and analyze the situation at hand

— Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) March 29, 2020
Click to expand...
What happened to the PMNRF which had existing balance of Rs. 3800 Crore?
What was the need to create PM Cares Fund?#PMDoesNotCare pic.twitter.com/je6TZac0Vo
— X Chophika Sumi (@chophika_sumi) March 31, 2020
Click to expand...
Why do we need a separate “PM CARES Fund” for corona when we already have PM Relief Fund? Any idea guys?
— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) March 29, 2020
Click to expand...
This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque? @PMOIndia you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step. https://t.co/qRhX0T1PmB
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2020
Click to expand...
It doesn't really make sense to create a new fund every time. Better and judicious utilization of existing resources and money can indeed help us fight the pandemic.

there you go
 
