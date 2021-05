India - Government Sets Deadline For New PM House Amid Covid Crisis

What was the need to create PM Cares Fund?pic.twitter.com/je6TZac0Vo

— X Chophika Sumi (@chophika_sumi) What happened to the PMNRF which had existing balance of Rs. 3800 Crore?What was the need to create PM Cares Fund? #PMDoesNotCare — X Chophika Sumi (@chophika_sumi) March 31, 2020 Click to expand...



— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) Why do we need a separate “PM CARES Fund” for corona when we already have PM Relief Fund? Any idea guys?— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) March 29, 2020 Click to expand...



— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) This is important. Why not simply rename PMNRF as PM-CARES, given the PM's penchant for catchy acronyms, instead of creating a separate Public Charitable Trust whose rules & expenditure are totally opaque? @PMOIndia you owe the country an explanation for this highly unusual step. https://t.co/qRhX0T1PmB — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 30, 2020 Click to expand...

well the brilliance of Govt has 3000 cr to spend money on statues and Rs 20,000 crore makeover plan , and now PM Modi created the PM CARES fund to enable citizens to contribute to government’s containment and relief efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak excellent way to utilize moneysome of the tweets I have been following old ones but makes sense who has enough patience to think and analyze the situation at handIt doesn't really make sense to create a new fund every time. Better and judicious utilization of existing resources and money can indeed help us fight the pandemic.there you go