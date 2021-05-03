India - Government Sets Deadline For New PM House Amid Covid Crisis



— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) Why do we need a separate “PM CARES Fund” for corona when we already have PM Relief Fund? Any idea guys?— Kanchan Srivastava (@Ms_Aflatoon) March 29, 2020 Click to expand...

well the brilliance of Govt has 3000 cr to spend money on statues and Rs 20,000 crore makeover plan , and now PM Modi created the PM CARES fund to enable citizens to contribute to government’s containment and relief efforts against the COVID-19 outbreak excellent way to utilize moneysome of the tweets I have been following old ones but makes sense who has enough patience to think and analyze the situation at handIt doesn't really make sense to create a new fund every time. Better and judicious utilization of existing resources and money can indeed help us fight the pandemic.there you go