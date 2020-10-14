India government agency RKA invented chip made of cow dung that can reduces radiation

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief Hindustan TimesRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases...

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chiefRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar eats cow dung and added that it is a medicine. He further added that cow dung reduces radiation and makes the entire house eco-friendly. Kathiria said that science has ignored the positives of cow dung and they are now conducting proper research on the issue. ‘We have forgotten our science. Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,’ Kathiria said. He urged that a positive campaign should be run based on facts to ensure that people do not abandon cows even when they stop giving milk. Watch the full video for all the details.About RKA:The Government of India has constituted the “Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog” to organize animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and to take steps for preserving and improving breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.Its official website:ht t p://kamdhenu.gov.in/You cannot make this up