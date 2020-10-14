What's new

India government agency RKA invented chip made of cow dung that can reduces radiation

52051

52051

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
1,681
-4
5,462
Country
China
Location
China
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar eats cow dung and added that it is a medicine. He further added that cow dung reduces radiation and makes the entire house eco-friendly. Kathiria said that science has ignored the positives of cow dung and they are now conducting proper research on the issue. ‘We have forgotten our science. Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,’ Kathiria said. He urged that a positive campaign should be run based on facts to ensure that people do not abandon cows even when they stop giving milk. Watch the full video for all the details.

www.hindustantimes.com

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Hindustan TimesRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
About RKA:

The Government of India has constituted the “Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog” to organize animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and to take steps for preserving and improving breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.

Its official website:
ht t p://kamdhenu.gov.in/

You cannot make this up :rofl:
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,000
23
15,611
Country
United States
Location
United States
52051 said:
‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar eats cow dung and added that it is a medicine. He further added that cow dung reduces radiation and makes the entire house eco-friendly. Kathiria said that science has ignored the positives of cow dung and they are now conducting proper research on the issue. ‘We have forgotten our science. Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,’ Kathiria said. He urged that a positive campaign should be run based on facts to ensure that people do not abandon cows even when they stop giving milk. Watch the full video for all the details.

www.hindustantimes.com

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief

Hindustan TimesRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases...
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
About RKA:

The Government of India has constituted the “Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog” to organize animal husbandry on modern and scientific lines and to take steps for preserving and improving breeds, and prohibiting the slaughter, of cows and calves and other milch and draught cattle.

Its official website:
ht t p://kamdhenu.gov.in/

You cannot make this up :rofl:
Click to expand...
What does this article have to do with the US other than you changing the title to mention it?

Mods can we rename this to "India government agency RKA invented chip made of cow dung that can reduces radiation, expected to export to China" and move this to the China and Far East forum since they both seem to be fascinated with BS.
 
Last edited:
52051

52051

FULL MEMBER
Sep 9, 2016
1,681
-4
5,462
Country
China
Location
China
Hamartia Antidote said:
What does this article have to do with the US other than you changing the title to mention it?

Mods can we rename this to "India government agency RKA invented chip made of cow dung that can reduces radiation, expected to export to China" and move this to the China and Far East forum since they both seem to be fascinated with BS.
Click to expand...
Guess what, I didn't post this thread here, it is the mod for some mystery reason to move this thread here.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
21,000
23
15,611
Country
United States
Location
United States
52051 said:
Guess what, I didn't post this thread here, it is the mod for some mystery reason to move this thread here.
Click to expand...
Delete this thread and repost it again (with the original article title) wherever you had it before. Mods do mess up with their moves sometimes.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
1,981
0
3,551
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
52051 said:
Kathiria said that even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar eats cow dung and added that it is a medicine
Click to expand...
defence.pk

I drink cow urine every day: Bollywood Actor Akshay Kumar

'For ayurvedic reasons' September 11, 2020 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has revealed that he drinks cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons. According to Hindustan Times, the actor, who is currently shooting in Scotland for his upcoming film BellBottom with Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta...
defence.pk

Thought he only drank cow ka cola, now I know he like to eat cow dung too. Fascinating.

Would love to see him in an ad of:

1602736740922.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top