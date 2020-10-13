India government agency RKA invented chip made of cow dung that can reduces radiation, expected to export to US

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chief Hindustan TimesRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases...

‘Chip made of cow dung reduces radiation’: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog chiefRashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said that cow dung has the capacity to counter and reduce radiation. He also unveiled a ‘chip’ made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases. Speaking at the launch of a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that even Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar eats cow dung and added that it is a medicine. He further added that cow dung reduces radiation and makes the entire house eco-friendly. Kathiria said that science has ignored the positives of cow dung and they are now conducting proper research on the issue. ‘We have forgotten our science. Now we have started a research project. We want to have research on these subjects which we consider a myth,’ Kathiria said. He urged that a positive campaign should be run based on facts to ensure that people do not abandon cows even when they stop giving milk. Watch the full video for all the details.