What's new

India: Google to invest $10 billion in India and will also set up a FinTech Operations centre in GIFT City, Amazon to invest $26 billion as well!

CallSignMaverick

CallSignMaverick

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2023
777
1
697
Country
India
Location
India
Its raining investments in India like crazy!
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672383310037938176
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672415610242990082
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672430776359743489
@Skull and Bones @hembo @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Cheepek @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Ikbal
Amazon announced huge $26 billion investments as well.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1672443835815718912
 
P

protean

FULL MEMBER
Apr 18, 2023
151
0
235
Country
India
Location
United States
Great Job Modiji. We wasted 65 years under Congress regime. I hope this new found pride and confidence lasts for long and India becomes one of true centers of development in the world.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

CallSignMaverick
India: Micron Announces $2.75 billion Semiconductor OSAT Facility in Gujarat
Replies
10
Views
352
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom