India: Google to invest $10 billion in India and will also set up a FinTech Operations centre in GIFT City, Amazon to invest $26 billion as well!

- Mar 12, 2023
Its raining investments in India like crazy!
@Skull and Bones @hembo @-=virus=- @Skimming @nahtanbob @Kuru @INDIAPOSITIVE @SN320 @NG Missile Vessels @salarsikander @Mugen @koolzberg @Kingdom come @Cheepek @Mountain rat @Kaniska @Bilal9 @Ikbal
Amazon announced huge $26 billion investments as well.
