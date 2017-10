paper-clearing transactions fell a fifth from Rs 100 lakh crore in 201213 to Rs 80.9 lakh crore at the end of 2016-17

Paper clearing transactions, which accounted for 82 per cent value of total retail payments in 2011-12, shrunk to 37 per cent in 2016-17.

Paper-clearing transactions have gone down because other modes like NEFT, RTGS, IMPS have climbed up significantly

Provisional payments volume data for August shows more Indians used plastic currency or wire transfers, with a steady rise in digital transactions over the past three months. At 883 million, August led July and June that logged 860 million and 844 million transactions, respectively, central bank data showed.

This is the closest to 893 million transactions in March, a record since demonetisation on November 2016.

Leading the pack was Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which the central bank and the government are pushing to drive retail digital payments. UPI clocked 16.6 million transactions in August against 11.4 million the previous month. The 45 per cent month-on-month increase is the highest so far for UPI since demonetisation.