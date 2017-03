The High Commissioner in Dhaka was quoted by local press as saying that “around $11 billion of investments from India in the power, LNG and port sectors in Bangladesh are in the pipeline… India now allows duty-free benefits to all Bangladeshi goods, except for cigarette and alcohol items…There is no limit to what you can get from India because we have a lot of surplus energy. We can sell you electricity any time… you can take 1,000 megawatt, 2,000 megawatt and even 10,000 megawatt…”

Hopefully, the first-ever visit by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India during the tenure of the present government will not get deferred for the third time. Foreign Secretary met Hasina in Dhaka and choreographed an April visit. But the water-sharing agreement remains elusive. It is difficult to see how or why Mamata Bannerjee would oblige PM Narendra Modi.Meanwhile, there are other sticking points too. According to reports , Dhaka is reluctant to sign a defence agreement and prefers a non-committal Memorandum of Understanding that would be symbolic and provide the photo-op, but won’t assume obligations. The proposed agreement was a key talking point for Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar when he visited Dhaka in December. Delhi held out a seductive $500 million credit line attached to the agreement. But Bangladesh army is reasoning that when India prefers high-quality stuff from Russian or western vendors, why should Bangladesh settle for the ‘Make in India’ stuff?Bangladesh probably wants to cherry pick. Bangladesh is not Nepal or Myanmar. It is an ambitious country and will look for advantages. The Chinese equipment is cheap and easy to use and comes with no strings attached. The real issue could be that Bangladesh army is reluctant to become dependent on India.Equally, Reuters has reported that China’s state-run Zenhua Oil recently signed a preliminary deal worth $2 billion with Chevron to buy natural gas fields in Bangladesh. These are the Jalalabad, Bibiyana and Moulavi Bazar gas fields, located in the north-eastern regions bordering Meghalaya and Assam.Zenhua happens to be a unit of China’s defence industry conglomerate Norinco and has the backing of the state-backed investment vehicle China Reforms Holding Corp. Of course, Bangladesh holds the right of first refusal on assets and could block the Zenhua-Chevron deal. But will it? The timeline is June. Meanwhile, in May Hasina is planning to attend the One Belt One Road (OBOR) summit that China is hosting. Bangladesh has already announced its interest in formally joining the OBOR initiative.India is countering by firing all eight cylinders.