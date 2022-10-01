What's new

India gives and takes

India gives and takes.

It gives on AUKUS, supporting friendly countries against China at IAEA.

Then India takes, abstaining on latest UN resolution to condemn Russia's annexation of 15% of Ukraine. New Delhi's behavior perplexes and vexes the West.



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575944780973907968

If you view these decisions as "giving" and "taking" then it isn't surprising that you are perplexed and vexed. India acts in its own self-interest, which doesn't always align with Western interests.
 

