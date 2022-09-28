What's new

India Gets New Chief Of Defence Staff, 9 Months After Bipin Rawat's Death

India Gets New Chief Of Defence Staff, 9 Months After Bipin Rawat's Death​

All IndiaNDTV News DeskUpdated: September 28, 2022 6:51 pm IST
India Gets New Chief Of Defence Staff, 9 Months After Bipin Rawat's Death




New Delhi:
Nine months after the death of General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, the government on Wednesday named Lt General Anil Chauhan (Retired) the new Chief of Defence Staff, the country's top military officer.

General Rawat, who had been India's first Chief of Defence Staff, and his wife were killed in December after a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu, killing 13 on board. The only survivor, an Air Force Group Captain, died of severe burns later.




General Rawat, 63, took charge as India's first Chief of Defence Staff in January 2020. The position was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.


The Chief of Defence Staff is the Permanent Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee and has to be the main military adviser to the Defence Minister besides giving impartial advice to the political leadership.

India Gets New Chief Of Defence Staff, 9 Months After Bipin Rawat's Death

The position of the Chief of Defence Staff was created to integrate the three services - the Army, the Navy and the Air Force.
srshkmr said:
Unlike some COAS, both of our old and new CDS wont try to ru(i)n our country for power
Click to expand...

Same claims made by US Army, But Country is run by Pentagon.

Good if you were happy with that joker, any of his achievement?

No Offence, He does not look like Joker, watch his pic in 1st post?
 

