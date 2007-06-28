India furious as China distorts facts again on Galwan valley incident New Delhi has also reminded Beijing about the meeting that took place between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, last week.

Answering a question on India reorganising its military into four theatre commands, Chinese MFA spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in Beijing on Friday that the Galwan Valley incident last year "was caused by the Indian side's illegal trespass of the LAC to encroach on Chinese territory, in violation of previously-signed treaties and agreements".In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs released a strong statement Friday evening, saying India's position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent."It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," the MEA Spokesperson said.New Delhi also reminded Beijing about the meeting that took place between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, last week.Both ministers had discussed disengagement the border areas with Jaishankar underlining that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties."As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the MEA said today.