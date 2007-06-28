What's new

India furious as China distorts facts again on Galwan valley incident

India has reacted strongly to the comments made on the Galwan valley incident by the spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry today, saying it completely rejects such statements.

Answering a question on India reorganising its military into four theatre commands, Chinese MFA spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in Beijing on Friday that the Galwan Valley incident last year "was caused by the Indian side's illegal trespass of the LAC to encroach on Chinese territory, in violation of previously-signed treaties and agreements".

In response, India's Ministry of External Affairs released a strong statement Friday evening, saying India's position with regard to developments last year along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh has been clear and consistent.

"It was the provocative behaviour and unilateral attempts of the Chinese side to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility. This has also impacted the bilateral relations," the MEA Spokesperson said.

New Delhi also reminded Beijing about the meeting that took place between External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Dushanbe, last week.

Both ministers had discussed disengagement the border areas with Jaishankar underlining that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties.

"As emphasized by EAM in his meeting with Chinese FM earlier this month, it is our expectation that the Chinese side will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," the MEA said today.

Interestingly, LAC is neither demarcated on the ground, nor delimited on the maps.
 
So what India is going to do about that?? Talk the talk or walk the walk??? Show some balls, go and do surgical strike Chinese are begging for it, be brave now you are member of the QUAD too and Pakistan is isolated. India have got Rafale sky is clear and no clouds everything is in the India favour. 😜.
 
China has distorted facts BIGLY by staging Indian prisoner photos with African/Pakistanis actors, why isn't the Indian government reacting with the usual furor and outrage?
 
India supa power is upset and angry when India is going to attack Mino China with Agni 5???
 
if you look at your top left photo portrait thats the guy who started it.
All India is capable of is MOANING like a village woman.
mooing like holy cow.
 
