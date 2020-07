yeah just a month or two back pdf Indians used to say same that they even don't have double the number of cases which Pakistan has it and look at them. They are more than 4 times higher in comparison to Pakistan with their cases where as, we seemed to surpass the peak in late June. Our recovery rate now stands at 81% (source Dawn News). Anyways I don't want to wish them bad. May every country in this world get rid of this disease as soon as possible. All the best to Indian doctors.

Click to expand...