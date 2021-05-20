India friend to both Israel and Palestine, must call for immediate ceasefire: Palestine's envoy

India, a “friend” to both Israel and Palestine, can play a crucial role amid the ongoing violence and call for an “immediate ceasefire” between the two countries, Palestinian Ambassador Adnan M.J. Abu Alhaija has said.In an interview to ThePrint, the ambassador also said the violence between Palestine and Israel has already turned into a full-fledged war.“If this is not war, then I do not know what is a war. Israelis are trying to kill as much as they could, destroying buildings as much as they could, using the most modern American weapon …It is a war, it is a very bad war,” he added.It is now time for India to play a “positive role” and call for an immediate ceasefire, he said.“India knows very well what is the problem in the Middle East since Mahatma Gandhi. India should call for an immediate ceasefire and not just de-escalation. I hope they will play this role because they are friends of both countries. They could play a very positive role,” he added, lauding New Delhi’s stance on the tensions, especially at the United Nations (UN).