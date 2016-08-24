What's new

India, France, Australia hold first trilateral dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific Region

The Indo-Pacific region has been witnessing increasing Chinese military assertiveness and all three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.

PTI 9 September, 2020 7:25 pm IST



India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue virtual meeting, co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla | Twitter

India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue virtual meeting, co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla | Twitter

New Delhi: India, Australia and France on Wednesday held talks for the first time under a trilateral framework with focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has been witnessing increasing Chinese military assertiveness.

The virtual meeting was co-chaired by foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, secretary-general in French ministry for Europe and foreign affairs Fran ois Delattre and secretary in Australian department of foreign affairs Frances Adamson.

“The focus of the dialogue was on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

It said the “outcome-oriented” meeting was held with the objective of building on the strong bilateral ties that the three countries share with each other and synergise their respective strengths to ensure a peaceful, secure, prosperous and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region.

The MEA said the three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.

It said the three sides discussed economic and geo-strategic challenges and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, particularly in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and domestic responses to the crisis.


The MEA said cooperation on marine global commons and potential areas for practical partnership at the trilateral and regional level were also discussed, including through regional organisations such as ASEAN, Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Commission.

The 10-nation ASEAN is considered one of the most influential groupings in the region. India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The IORA is a regional forum with a focus on enhancing maritime and economic cooperation.

The members of the bloc include India, Australia, Bangladesh, Iran, Kenya, Comoros, Madagascar, Malaysia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia and South Africa.

India, France, Australia hold first trilateral dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific region

The Indo-Pacific region has been witnessing increasing Chinese military assertiveness and all three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.
Another BS twisted article. Maybe india and australia are something against China but france? I am sure its just some talk about martime safety of indian ocean against piracy or maritime rescue but cooked by by the fake media as some anti China dialogue. France is more interested in wooing more Chinese customers to boast its export than joining australia and indian naive move.
 
France has always had an influence in the Indo-Pacific.
 
I think France wants to boost its defense exports. France is not as competitive in other exports compared to other advanced economies. Airbus will be in the crapper for many years due to the pandemic. France is trying to get more military assertive in Africa, ME, and Asia to drum up buyers for its military products. They themselves will run back to Europe if any shooting takes place.
 
France needs it’s tentacles cut the way they are interfering every region.
 
1600055125425.png

A chart of French military exports. Democracy "Blah Blah Blah" isn't even a big factor since most of France's biggest defense customers are ME/African despots.
 
