Enndians are by instinct tribal people and thus like any other tribal society its full of paranoia and racism.



These articles these surveys are worth nothing and even Enndians know it.



Like half the time they are fighting with each other on this forum so you can imagine how shitty the situation is there.



But sure Nair will come and post videos from white masters to tell you that white man has given a fatwa that Enndians are tolerant now.

Click to expand...