India Forces Facebook to Delete Kashmir related posts by Pakistan Defence.

Indian frustration over Pakistan defence is evident & it continues to use social media companies to suppress the voices against it's fascist regime.One of the posts about PHD Scholar Wani burial in Kashmir, fromwas mass reported by Indian cells & we received a warning from Facebook of Page being unpublished.Post was:" Final resting place of PHD Scholar and Mujahid Dr Mannan Bashir Wani Shaheed of Lolab, covered with Pakistani flag. "This warning by Facebook is uncalled for & is disgusting. Our post did not violate any community standard but it showed us one thing that we are hitting Modi's regime right in the balls hence the desperate attempts at suppressing us