India Forces Facebook to Delete Kashmir related posts by Pakistan Defence.

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
Indian frustration over Pakistan defence is evident & it continues to use social media companies to suppress the voices against it's fascist regime.

One of the posts about PHD Scholar Wani burial in Kashmir, from 2018 was mass reported by Indian cells & we received a warning from Facebook of Page being unpublished.
Post was:

" Final resting place of PHD Scholar and Mujahid Dr Mannan Bashir Wani Shaheed of Lolab, covered with Pakistani flag. "

This warning by Facebook is uncalled for & is disgusting. Our post did not violate any community standard but it showed us one thing that we are hitting Modi's regime right in the balls hence the desperate attempts at suppressing us

Beast

I know some will comes in and claimed it's all private enterprise decision and no political clause involved.

And some will blame Chinese or Pakistanis for not defending themselves enough or make their presence felt on social media for their clause....
 
When the skirmishes, in Ladakh, started last year, Indian cells diverted their focus towards spewing hateful messages on Chinese fb pages. Especially newspaper pages were targeted. Every post was littered with hate and abuses. Reporting that did not yield any results. Facebook was clearly siding with the Indian offensive and there was no action taken against the reported profiles. Rather Fb said no rules were violated.

It is time the GoP ask Nighat Dad to call out Fb over its biased policies.
 
So happy we use our clout on a really international platform that matters.

There is truly no even playing field on planet earth where an Indian will come out second best to a Pakistani.

I challenge you guys to name even 5.

Cheers, Doc
 
Facebook is an American company. The US has designated Hizbul Mujahideen as a terrorist organization. Posts on facebook that glorify members of Hizbul are going to get deleted.
 
Indian frustration over Pakistan defence is evident & it continues to use social media companies to suppress the voices against it's fascist regime.

One of the posts about PHD Scholar Wani burial in Kashmir, from 2018 was mass reported by Indian cells & we received a warning from Facebook of Page being unpublished.
Post was:

" Final resting place of PHD Scholar and Mujahid Dr Mannan Bashir Wani Shaheed of Lolab, covered with Pakistani flag. "

This warning by Facebook is uncalled for & is disgusting. Our post did not violate any community standard but it showed us one thing that we are hitting Modi's regime right in the balls hence the desperate attempts at suppressing us

At the moment, the protected class of the Western liberal elite are LGBT, Jews, Blacks and indians. The hated classes are the Muslims, Chinese, White Nationalists and Orthodox Christians.
 
Indian frustration over Pakistan defence is evident & it continues to use social media companies to suppress the voices against it's fascist regime.

One of the posts about PHD Scholar Wani burial in Kashmir, from 2018 was mass reported by Indian cells & we received a warning from Facebook of Page being unpublished.
Post was:

" Final resting place of PHD Scholar and Mujahid Dr Mannan Bashir Wani Shaheed of Lolab, covered with Pakistani flag. "

This warning by Facebook is uncalled for & is disgusting. Our post did not violate any community standard but it showed us one thing that we are hitting Modi's regime right in the balls hence the desperate attempts at suppressing us

We should appeal the removal. Asking them to specifically cite which part of these community standards were violated in that post and where.

It should be fairly easy to appeal and ask for a review. And also let them know that due to Indo-Pak tensions, politically motivated reporting and even social media teams may be targeting the page. Facebook should therefore exercise due caution in taking action against content, and only removing when there are clear violations of their standards.

Godspeed to you brothers who are running the social media pages. :tup:
 
