India Firing on Wedding Leaves 11 Civilians Injured: ISPR

India Firing on Wedding Leaves 11 Civilians Injured: ISPR
by Newsweek Pakistan November 23, 2020

File photo of a resident of Pakistan-administered Kashmir walking past a shrapnel-marked wall. Sajjad Qayyum—AFP


India’s unprovoked firing on a wedding in Jigjot village along the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday resulted in 11 civilians being wounded, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

The media wing of the Pakistan armed forces said that the Indian Army had used rockets and heavy mortars in its latest “unprovoked ceasefire violation,” adding that of the 11 civilians injured, 6 were women and 4 children.

“Indian Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Khuiratta Sector along Line of Control targeting civil population during a marriage ceremony in Jigjot village with rockets and heavy mortars,” read the statement issued by the ISPR.

“Deliberately targeting civil population particularly women and children reflects lack of morality, unprofessionalism and utter disregard of human rights by Indian army as well as violation of ceasefire understanding of 2003,” it added.

Pakistan has accused India of ramping up its ceasefire violations along the LoC in recent weeks, with ISPR chief Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar last week providing ‘irrefutable’ evidence of India funding and arming terrorists in Pakistan during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

In a separate statement, the ISPR said that a Pakistan Army soldier had embraced martyrdom—and four militants killed—during an intelligence-based operation on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, North Waziristan.

“Security forces conducted IBO [intelligence-based operation] on a terrorist hideout near Kaitu River, northwest of Spinwam, North Wazirstan,” it said. “As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire to flee from the area,” it said, adding that all the terrorists had been killed in the exchange of fire.

“During intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Sadam, 27, resident of Karak, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, embraced shahadat while two soldiers got injured,” it added.

www.newsweekpakistan.com

India Firing on Wedding Leaves 11 Civilians Injured: ISPR - Newsweek Pakistan

Separately, armed forces’ media wing says 1 soldier martyred, two others injured during operation against terrorists in North Waziristan
www.newsweekpakistan.com www.newsweekpakistan.com
 
Bharti terrorists strike again, shame on You Britannia for Your unholy spawn has violated the sacred land of Kashmir yet again..
 
Gangetic said:
Why don't they move population centres away from the LOC?
Click to expand...
You never visit these area .... people who live on Pak side border are very warm blooded and emotional people. They never leave there land. I have seen families in Kashmir who live 500 to 600 yard away from Indian active post. These poor people lose there animal because of random firing from Indian post. But they are still there
 
SuperStar20 said:
Pak Army/rangers
Click to expand...
ohh so PLA is Pak Army Rangers????

but anyway, Pak Army is not known for using Humans as Shield, its your Terrorist Indian Army/ BSF cowards are.
and Indian Gobar Army awards for this too.

take your nasty self out of here, you stink Indian.

Indian award for Kashmir 'human shield' officer
www.bbc.com

Indian award for Kashmir 'human shield' officer

An officer who reportedly tied a man to his jeep to stop protesters throwing stones receives a commendation.
www.bbc.com



Man used as "human shield" by Indian army in Kashmir

observers.france24.com

Man used as "human shield" by Indian army in Kashmir

observers.france24.com observers.france24.com

 
