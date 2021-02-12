India fights Covid: Pictures from the Battlefield

Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.

Definite love/dance/corona/adhan/population jihadis of a tableeghi jamaat disposition.Comedic relief aside, the present mass apathy - that has elevated India to second place above Brazil in terms of total caseload - is shocking, considering how jittery hindu India was last year when Muslims returning from Saudi, doctors trying to access their own apartments and simpleton TJ preachers were all earmarked as potential "sources" of transmission. The concerted and well orchestrated press conferences by the health ministry highlighting separate bespoke data for the "TJ outbreak nidus" seem to be long forgotten.