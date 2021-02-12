What's new

India fights Covid: Pictures from the Battlefield

Brave Indians volunteering for the fight against Covid
1618248258916.png



The elite forward troops waiting for Corona to attack
1618248280906.png


Battle hardened troops marching to fight Corona
1618248300431.png


Everyone squeezing together to give no space for Covid to spread
1618248354637.png


Indian Navy deployed against Covid. Assisted by ground forces

1618248378936.png



Covid has no chance to spread in such huge crowds
1618248410014.png


Elite forces raising the staff after defeating Covid

1618248699012.png


1618248944873.png


Can anyone recognize the spreaders of Covid based on the clothes they are wearing?
 
Definite love/dance/corona/adhan/population jihadis of a tableeghi jamaat disposition.

Haridwar: Crowds surging at Kumbh Mela as India overtakes Brazil in Covid cases

Millions are participating in the Kumbh Mela even as India overtakes Brazil in Covid infections.
Comedic relief aside, the present mass apathy - that has elevated India to second place above Brazil in terms of total caseload - is shocking, considering how jittery hindu India was last year when Muslims returning from Saudi, doctors trying to access their own apartments and simpleton TJ preachers were all earmarked as potential "sources" of transmission. The concerted and well orchestrated press conferences by the health ministry highlighting separate bespoke data for the "TJ outbreak nidus" seem to be long forgotten.
 
