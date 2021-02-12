India fights Covid: Pictures from the Battlefield

Brave Indians volunteering for the fight against Covid
The elite forward troops waiting for Corona to attack
Battle hardened troops marching to fight Corona
Everyone squeezing together to give no space for Covid to spread
Indian Navy deployed against Covid. Assisted by ground forces
Covid has no chance to spread in such huge crowds
Elite forces raising the staff after defeating Covid
Can anyone recognize the spreaders of Covid based on the clothes they are wearing?
The elite forward troops waiting for Corona to attack
Battle hardened troops marching to fight Corona
Everyone squeezing together to give no space for Covid to spread
Indian Navy deployed against Covid. Assisted by ground forces
Covid has no chance to spread in such huge crowds
Elite forces raising the staff after defeating Covid
Can anyone recognize the spreaders of Covid based on the clothes they are wearing?